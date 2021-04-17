RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lirola double gives Marseille late win over Lorient

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pol Lirola scored his first two goals for Marseille and hit an injury-time winner as Jorge Sampaoli's side claimed a 3-2 home victory over Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Pol Lirola scored twice as Marseille continued their upturn in form under new boss Jorge Sampaoli

AFP

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi struck twice for the visitors but hobbled off with an injury before Lirola won the game in added time.

Recommended articles

Moffi, his side's top scorer following his October arrival from Belgian club Kortrijk, finished off a sharp counter-attack to give the Bretons a first-half lead at the Velodrome.

The hosts had picked up 10 points from a possible 15 since the appointment of Sampaoli, and they levelled through a sensational Dimitri Payet volley on 53 minutes.

Lirola put Marseille on top three minutes later after a neat ball through by Florian Thauvin, the Spaniard opening his account having joined on loan from Fiorentina at the start of the year.

Moffi looked to have earned a vital point for Lorient in their fight against relegation when he raced clear to score for the second time, and 11th this season, with 20 minutes to go.

But Lirola fired in a low drive from the corner of the area to snatch victory late on for Marseille, their fourth in six games under Sampaoli.

mw/iwd

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)