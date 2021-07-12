Lionel Messi’s wife welcomes him at the airport after winning his first international trophy with Argentina

Messi ended his dry spell for Argentina by helping them to a Copa America title following a 1-0 win over host Brazil in the final.

At the airport in his hometown of Rosario from Buenos Aires, the Barcelona superstar had his wife welcome him with a warm embrace.

Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, could not travel to the Copa America because of Covid restrictions.

The whole Messi clan are in a joyous mood after leading his country to an international title.

Critics had used his failure to win a title in the past to discredit him, especially in the conversation about the greatest players in football history.

“I had been very close (to winning a title) for many years. I knew that it was going to come right at some point, and I think there is no better moment than this,” Messi said.

“We are still not aware of what we did, but it will be a match that will remain in history not only for being champions of America but also for beating Brazil in Brazil.”

