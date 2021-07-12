Lionel Messi’s wife welcomes him at the airport after winning his first international trophy with Argentina
Messi returned home to meet his wife at the airport.
Messi ended his dry spell for Argentina by helping them to a Copa America title following a 1-0 win over host Brazil in the final.
At the airport in his hometown of Rosario from Buenos Aires, the Barcelona superstar had his wife welcome him with a warm embrace.
Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, could not travel to the Copa America because of Covid restrictions.
The whole Messi clan are in a joyous mood after leading his country to an international title.
Critics had used his failure to win a title in the past to discredit him, especially in the conversation about the greatest players in football history.
“I had been very close (to winning a title) for many years. I knew that it was going to come right at some point, and I think there is no better moment than this,” Messi said.
“We are still not aware of what we did, but it will be a match that will remain in history not only for being champions of America but also for beating Brazil in Brazil.”
Messi and his teammates had been given a hero’s welcome when they arrived in Buenos Aires from Rio de Janeiro.
