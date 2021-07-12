RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi’s wife welcomes him at the airport after winning his first international trophy with Argentina

Steve Dede

Messi returned home to meet his wife at the airport.

Lionel Messi and his wife had a moment after they reunited following Argentina's Copa America title win (AFP/Getty Images)

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi had one of his biggest supporters at the airport waiting for him on his way back from Brazil, where he just won his first international trophy with his country.

Messi ended his dry spell for Argentina by helping them to a Copa America title following a 1-0 win over host Brazil in the final.

At the airport in his hometown of Rosario from Buenos Aires, the Barcelona superstar had his wife welcome him with a warm embrace.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title AFP

Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, could not travel to the Copa America because of Covid restrictions.

The whole Messi clan are in a joyous mood after leading his country to an international title.

Critics had used his failure to win a title in the past to discredit him, especially in the conversation about the greatest players in football history.

“I had been very close (to winning a title) for many years. I knew that it was going to come right at some point, and I think there is no better moment than this,” Messi said.

We are still not aware of what we did, but it will be a match that will remain in history not only for being champions of America but also for beating Brazil in Brazil.

Argentina gets heros' welcome after Copa America win Getty Images

Messi and his teammates had been given a hero’s welcome when they arrived in Buenos Aires from Rio de Janeiro.

