Lionel Messi’s sensational freekick in a Barcelona 3-0 win over Liverpool in May 2019 has been voted the UEFA Goal of the 2017/2018 season.

Messi struck a perfect freekick past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for Barcelona’s third goal of that night.

TNT

The goal was the most voted in a poll above Cristiano Ronaldo’s volley for Juventus against his former club Manchester United and Danilo’s goal from long distance for Portugal against Serbia in a European qualifier.

This is the third time Messi will be winning this award following his success in the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 season.

Only goals scored in UEFA club or international fixtures in the 2018/2019 season were eligible for consideration.