Lionel Messi wins La Liga September Best player Award

Lionel Messi wins La Liga best player for September

Three goals and Four assists for Lionel Messi earns the Barcelona star the Best Player of LaLiga Santander Award.

  Published:
Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi has started the season well (Andy Hooper Daily Mail)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has emerged the winner of the La Liga Player of the Month award for September.

Messi has been in good form the Catalan giants despite their struggle to stay of top of the league.

The 31-year-old emerged winner after he contributed three goals and four assists in the month of september.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi has been awarded with the Player of the Month (EPA)

Messi in September

Messi started the month when he scored a hat-trick as a Barcelona swept aside SD Huesca 8-2 and provided an assist for Jordi Alba.

Lionel Messi stats

He did not score as Barcelona beat Real Socieded but continued his goalscoring form in the draw against Girona in the Catalan Derby.

He provided as assist or Phillipe Coutinho in the defeat to Leganes and against assisted Munir El Haddadi in the draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Lionel Messi play The Barcelona star scored three goals and four goals in September (Telegraph)

He returned to goalscoring form in the draw against Valencia at the Mestalla before the international break after he produced an outstanding performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona stats

The Argentine superstar was announced as the winner of the La Liga Player of the Month on the official Twitter handle of the league.

Lionel Messi play Messi returns to action against Sevilla (LaLiga)

 

Messi's award in LaLiga comes after he won the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week consecutively.

He is expected to win to return to action after his absence from the Argentine team when Barcelona take on Sevilla on Saturday, October 20.

