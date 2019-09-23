Barcelona star Lionel Messi has won his sixth FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year after beating Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi scored more goals than any other player in 2019 and led Barcelona to the La Liga title although he failed in his quest to win another Champions League title while his international woes continued with Argentina at Copa America.

He was announced the winner of the award at the glamorous FIFA Best Awards’ night that held on Monday, September 23 in Milan.

Messi’s win means he has now won more FIFA Best’s Player of the Year awards more than his rival Ronaldo.