Some of the biggest football stars in world football hit the red carpet of the Ballon d’Or ceremony with their wives and girlfriends on Monday, December 2 at the beautiful theatre and opera house Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris.

Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Robert Lewandowski, Andrey Onana, Alisson Becker, Matthijs de Ligt were all suited and booted with their partners as they arrived at the ceremony.

Virgil van Dijk also brought along his wife to the awards' ceremony (AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Marquinhos, Vinicius Junior, Luca Modric among others were also present at the ceremony.

Robert Lewandowski and his wife were among the guest at the ceremony on Monday (France Football) Twitter

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was the host of the night which saw Messi win his sixth Ballon d’Or.

Liverpool goalkeeper Becker took home the Yachine Trophy for the best goalkeeper while Juventus defender De Ligt won the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21.