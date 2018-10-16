Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi spends time with family on international break

Messi took advantage of his continued exclusion from the Argentine national team to meet with his relatives.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi and family play Messi enjoyed himself with members of his extended family (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi spent some time with his extended family away from the Argentine squad during the international break.

The 31-year-old was not included among the Argentine team to take on Saudi Arabia and perennial rival Brazil as he missed out on the action for the second international break.

While given an off day by Barcelona he decided to spend some time with members of his family which included his niece, Morena, and cousin, Emanuel Biancucchi.

Lionel Messi stated that he knew his Argentina team will beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26. play Lionel Messi has not been in action for Argentina after the world cup (Sky)

Messi put up activities of the meeting between him and his family members on his official Instagram account.

The family gathering which took place in Messi home of Catalonia saw him spend time with his relatives.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo play Messi's wife was in attendance as his family visited (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

 

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Messi took pictures to take pictures with members of the family with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo during a meal at a round table restaurant in Catalonia Llivia, in the Girona province.

Messi was not in action as Paulo Dybala led Argentina to a comfortable 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia as they prepare to take on Brazil.

Lionel Messi Morena, and cousin, Emanuel Biancucchi play Messi meet with his extended family (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

Maradona on Messi

The superstar has come under criticism from Argentine legend Diego Maradona who said Messi is not a worthy leader for his country.

Maradona said in a report by Fox Sports that Messi is the best alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo but lacked leadership qualities.

play Lionel Messi is set to begin a movie about his career (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

 

He said, “Messi's a great player, but he's not a leader. Before talking to the coach and players, he'll play on the PlayStation.

“Then, on the pitch, he wants to be the leader. He's the best along with Cristiano Ronaldo but for me, it's pointless to make a leader out of a man who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a match.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi is expected to return to action for Barcelona (EPA)

“Messi at Barcelona is one thing and with Argentina, he is another one.”

Messi is expected to return to action after the international break as Barcelona continues their defence as reigning La Liga champions against Sevilla on Saturday, October 20.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

