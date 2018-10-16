Lionel Messi spends time with family on international break

news

Barcelona star Lionel Messi spent some time with his extended family away from the Argentine squad during the international break.

The 31-year-old was not included among the Argentine team to take on Saudi Arabia and perennial rival Brazil as he missed out on the action for the second international break.

While given an off day by Barcelona he decided to spend some time with members of his family which included his niece, Morena, and cousin, Emanuel Biancucchi.

Messi put up activities of the meeting between him and his family members on his official Instagram account.

The family gathering which took place in Messi home of Catalonia saw him spend time with his relatives.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Messi took pictures to take pictures with members of the family with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo during a meal at a round table restaurant in Catalonia Llivia, in the Girona province.

Messi was not in action as Paulo Dybala led Argentina to a comfortable 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia as they prepare to take on Brazil.

Maradona on Messi

The superstar has come under criticism from Argentine legend Diego Maradona who said Messi is not a worthy leader for his country.

Maradona said in a report by Fox Sports that Messi is the best alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo but lacked leadership qualities.

He said, “Messi's a great player, but he's not a leader. Before talking to the coach and players, he'll play on the PlayStation.

“Then, on the pitch, he wants to be the leader. He's the best along with Cristiano Ronaldo but for me, it's pointless to make a leader out of a man who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a match.

“Messi at Barcelona is one thing and with Argentina, he is another one.”