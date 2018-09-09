Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi shows off family photo with wife and children

Lionel Messi Barcelona star shows off adorable family photo

Lionel Messi has a new look in a recent picture with his wife and children.

  • Published:
play Lionel Messi shares picture of his family (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi showed off all members of his family in a recent photograph on Sunday, September 9.

Messi who is not part of the Argentina team for the international friendly games against Colombia and Guatemala.

The 30-year-old is married to wife Antonela Roccuzo and has three children with Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

play Lionel Messi took his kids to school during the week (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

 

Messi was on daddy duties this week as he took his children to school according to picture on his official Instagram account.

The Barcelona star has continued in the same vein by putting out another picture this time of all members of the family in his latest post on Instagram.

 

Messi's eldest son Thiago is five, while his younger brother Mateo is three and the newest addition to the family Ciro is almost one.

Barcelona stats

Messi who is regarded as one of the best players in world football is taking a different look in his new photograph.

play Lionel Messi has started the season well with Barcelona (AFP Getty Images)

The recent picture shows Messi's beard cut as he kneels along his wife and kids on the grass.

Despite his exclusion from the big individual awards such as the UEFA Player of the Year and FIFA Best awards Messi has continued his sensational form from last season.

Lionel Messi stats

Messi has four goals in his three Spanish La Liga games against Alaves, Real Valladolid and SD Huesca.

Lionel Messi and Sons play Lionel Messi welcomed his latest Son Ciro in 2018 (Antonella Rocuzzo Instagram)

 

He expected to return to action after the international break in Barcelona's next La Liga fixture away at the Anoeta to Real Sociedad scheduled for Saturday, September 15.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

