Barcelona star Lionel Messi will miss the El Classico against Real Madrid n due to an injury he suffered in a La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday, October 20.

Messi created a goal for Phillipe Coutinho and scored Barcelona's second of the game but after a collision with Franco Vazquez he had to be substituted as he could no longer continue due to unbearable pain.

According to Radio Catalunya, Messi will definitely miss the game away to Inter Milan scheduled for Wednesday, October 24 as Barcelona were assessing the actually extent of the injury.

The 31-year-old has been in good form the Catalan giants and his latest masterpiece has helped them to the top of the league after a 4-2 win over Sevilla.

According to Catalan media outfit AS Messi's injury is as a result of the fall to his right arm.

A quote about the injury said, "Messi fell into a bad position by forcing the collateral ligament of his right arm."

Several high profile journalist have also tweeted to state that the Argentine star will definitely miss the game against Inter Milan.

Gary Lineker said, "Looks like he’s seriously damaged his arm...may be broken."

While veteran Italian Journalist Tancredi Palmeri said, “Messi out for serious injury!.

“His elbow turning as he puts down the arm falling, it seems it could be broken and in a serious way.”

The La Liga Player of the Month winner for September will miss the game against Real Madrid due to the injury as Barcelona confirmed on their official website through a statement.

The statement read, "Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks."

Messi will be missing for action in crucial games for the Catalan giants in the league, cup competition and on the continent.

He is expected to miss the double header UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan, and league games against Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis and Atletico Madrid and also the Copa del Rey double header against Cultural Leonesca.