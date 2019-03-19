Barcelona star Lionel Messi joined Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to model the Argentine kit for the upcoming 2019 Copa America.

Messi has returned to the Argentina national team set up for the first time since he participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old joined up with his Argentine teammates after a memorable win scoring two goals in the Champions League round of 16 against Lyon and following it up with a hattrick in a LaLiga encounter against Real Betis which brought him plaudits form the world of football.

Messi''s last performance for Argentina was in their round of 16 defeat to eventual winners France.

Since the disappointing World Cup exit Messi has missed Argentina's subsequent friendly games under new a manager Lionel Scaloni who was appointed after the tournament in Russia.

The official Twitter handle of Argentina revealed the new jersey with a series of pictures of their two biggest stars Messi and Dybala modelling the jersey along with a shirt video clip.

The new jersey is different from the previous done by adidas for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The stripes are ditched for a silky use of white and blue interchangeably in a the front along with the badge but the stripes in the shoulder area remain constant.

Messi will hope to put away his final losses in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals to Chile and lead Argentina to win the 2019 Copa America which will be hosted by perennial rivals Brazil.