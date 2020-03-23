Messi has shared an amazing skill with a toilet roll to display that he is capable of doing great things without football.

The Spanish La Liga like most leagues in Europe has been put on hold because of Coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona has asked their players to undertake personal exercise at home after breaking them.

With football activities having been brought to a halt, it is anticipated that most sports stars would feel bored at home.

However, there is a trend on social media called Stay Home Challenge in which people spending time at home take a video of what they are doing in this time of Coronavirus outbreak, as they stay at home.

Lionel Messi has joined the trend by sharing stuff he is capable of doing outside the field of play as he stays at home.

Spain is one of the countries that have been hit heavily by the Coronavirus pandemic after China and Italy.