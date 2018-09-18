Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day

The Barcelona skipper has started the UEFA Champions League on a good note with a hat-trick against PSV.

It was Lionel Messi evening as his three goals inspired Barcelona to a 4-0 victory against PSV on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

He began the scoring with a master stroke freekick in the 32 minute in what stood as the only goal of the first half.

Back from recess Ousmane Dembele who seems to have rediscovered his form at Borussia Dortmund registered the second goal in the 75 minute.

Before, Lionel Messi scored twice in the 77 minute and 87 minute to make the final score line 4-0.

The other game in Group B saw Inter Milan come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at the San Siro.

