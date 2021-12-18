Lindstrom strikes again as Frankfurt continue rise

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich started the weekend nine points clear after thrashing Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim the gap when they face Hertha Berlin away later Saturday.

Frankfurt broke into the top five, having started last weekend 12th, as Lindstrom added to goals he scored in wins over Moenchengladbach and Leverkusen last week.

"We gave it everything we had, it was a deserved victory and a great performance over 90 minutes," Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner told Sky.

Japan veteran Makoto Hasebe snapped up a loose Mainz pass in the first half which resulted in Rafael Borre getting in behind the defence.

The Colombia striker chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper, straight into the path of Lindstrom who tapped in the winner on 35 minutes.

The clubs passed each other in the table as Mainz drop to eighth.

Union Berlin went sixth - and level with Frankfurt on 27 points - thanks to former Germany striker Max Kruse, who scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bochum two days after getting married.

"I was a bit surprised it went in," admitted Kruse about his speculative match-winning volley, "but it was about time" after his first Bundesliga goal this month.

Fourth-placed Hoffenheim snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach after defender Kevin Akpoguma tapped in a last-gasp equaliser.

Gladbach, who had lost their four previous league games, took a first-half lead when Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored from close range.

"We're pleased with the result, but not the performance," said Gladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer.

"We played like crap and just knocked every ball long forward, but it was about getting a point.

"By 10pm on Christmas Eve at the latest, no one will remember how we got it."

Domenico Tedesco suffered his first loss in three games as coach of RB Leipzig after his side lost 2-0 at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld.

After forward Janni Serra put the visitors 1-0 up, Bielefeld substitute Fabian Klos was shown a red card for fouling Leipzig defender Willi Orban soon after coming on.

Despite being a man down, Bielefeld clinched the win when Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa hit the bottom corner with 15 minutes left.

"We should have won this game, given our situation it is extremely disappointing," said Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

"We have to clear our heads in the winter break" which starts Monday.

Second-from-bottom Bielefeld have won their last two games after Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Bochum.