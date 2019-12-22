Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Lille who were trounced 5-1 away at Monaco while no Nigerian player was on the winning side in Ligue 1 on Saturday, December 21.

Osimhen put Lille in the lead with a fine finish in the 13th minute for his 10th league goal of the season and his first away from home.

His goal, however, could not save Lille who conceded two in the first half and another three in the second to lose 5-1.

In other Ligue 1 games, Super Eagles forward Moses Simon played the full 90 minutes as Nantes were beaten 2-1 at home by Angers.

It was Nantes who first took the lead before Angers fought back with two goals to win the game.

Another Nigerian player was on the losing side in France as Samuel Kalu’s Bordeaux lost 1-0 away at Rennes.

Kalu played the full 90 minutes of the game as a wing-back from the right.