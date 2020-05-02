Ligue 1 side Lille have reportedly received an offer of €85m from a yet to be known club for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been a huge success for Lille who signed the striker from Belgian side Charleroi last summer.

The performances of the striker who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Napoli, Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly kicked off talks with his agent.

Now a club has officially dropped a bid of €85m for the Nigerian striker.

According Téléfoot, the club who put in the bid is yet to be known.

If Lille and the striker accept the bid, the fee will be a significant increase on the around €12m that the French club paid for him in the summer.

Before that move to Lille, Belgian club Charleroi took up the option for €3.5m for the striker after he had spent a season with them on loan from Wolfsburg.

It was at Charleroi that Osimhen revived his career after he failed to impress at Wolfsburg.