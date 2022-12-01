Ligue 1: PSG to offer Lionel Messi new contract after the World Cup
French giants, PSG are preparing to offer Messi a new contract to keep him from going to the MLS
Lionel Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal in August 2021,= after the expiration of his Barcelona contract. The initial contract included the option of an extra year. Messi helped the french club to the Ligue 1 title in his debut season and has started the new campaign in stunning fashion.
Despite his well-advanced age, Messi is still arguably the best footballer on the planet and he has immense value to the owners of PSG, hence their willingness to reward him with a new contract.
Messi's next destination
Messi has a list of options should he wish to leave PSG next summer, but there is no indication he has officially decided on that route. He is waiting until after the World Cup to make a final decision on his future, but it appears that PSG are in a strong position to retain his services.
The legendary forward is currently at the World Cup in Qatar where he has just helped Argentina qualify for the knockout stages, which begins with a round-of-16 fixture against Australia
