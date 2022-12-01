Ligue 1: PSG to offer Lionel Messi new contract after the World Cup

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal in August 2021,= after the expiration of his Barcelona contract. The initial contract included the option of an extra year. Messi helped the french club to the Ligue 1 title in his debut season and has started the new campaign in stunning fashion.

Despite his well-advanced age, Messi is still arguably the best footballer on the planet and he has immense value to the owners of PSG, hence their willingness to reward him with a new contract.

Messi's next destination

Messi has a list of options should he wish to leave PSG next summer, but there is no indication he has officially decided on that route. He is waiting until after the World Cup to make a final decision on his future, but it appears that PSG are in a strong position to retain his services.

