LIGUE 1: PSG reportedly close to agreeing Messi contract extension

PSG working on new Messi contract

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in attendance to watch Messi claim a World Cup crown in the Middle East and several reports have claimed that a meeting with Messi to discuss his future is expected to hold in a few days.

Prior to becoming a world champion, Messi had already impressed PSG with his attitude and commitment, and they want him to remain alongside Kylian Mbappe so he can continue to win trophies and attract sponsors.

AFP

What next for Messi