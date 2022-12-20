The Argentina international, who has just inspired his country to victory at Qatar 2022, will see his current contract at Parc des Princes expire on June 30 next year. With that in mind, the intention of all concerned in the French capital is to get an extension put in place as quickly as possible.
LIGUE 1: PSG reportedly close to agreeing Messi contract extension
PSG are working hard to agree a new contract with Lionel Messi who has just six months left on his current deal
PSG working on new Messi contract
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in attendance to watch Messi claim a World Cup crown in the Middle East and several reports have claimed that a meeting with Messi to discuss his future is expected to hold in a few days.
Prior to becoming a world champion, Messi had already impressed PSG with his attitude and commitment, and they want him to remain alongside Kylian Mbappe so he can continue to win trophies and attract sponsors.
What next for Messi
For now, talk of Messi joining Inter Miami in the MLS is considered purely speculative, as no offer has been made. PSG are committed to keeping him on their books and the hope is that a new contract will be finalised before the turn of the year.
