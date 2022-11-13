Ligue 1: PSG blow Auxerre away in five-star performance

PSG boss Christoph Galtier continued with his 3-4-2-1 formation, deploying Lionel Messi and Neymar behind star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe Leads the charge

It took Les Parisiens barely 10 minutes to draw first blood. Kylian Mbappe received an accurate pass inside the box from the impressive Nuno Mendes before finishing with aplomb.

Minutes later Mbaye Niang went close for Auxerre but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a brilliant save to preserve the lead.

The pressure continued to mount from the home side, Mbappe went close again and they continued to dominate and create chances. The first half ended with PSG on the ascendancy.

PSG in cruise control

The second half began in the same fashion, the home team continued to push forward looking for a second. Five minutes after the restart, the effervescent Nuno Mendes sent a raking pass from the left wing to the head of Carlos Soler who made it 2-0.

Soon after, it was 3-0. Achraf Hakimi weaves his way past two defenders before lashing an unstoppable finish past the Auxerre goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

There was very little by way of a response from the away side and PSG almost increased their lead after Lionel Messi crashed the crossbar from the edge of the box.

