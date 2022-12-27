Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

With his contract at Esperance nearing its end Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane has become hot property coveted by many of France's top clubs

Ligue 1 clubs are lining up outside Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's door (Yassine Mahjoub)
Ligue 1 clubs are lining up outside Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's door (Yassine Mahjoub)

No fewer than four Ligue 1 clubs are reported to be keen on signing Esperance of Tunisia’s enigmatic midfielder, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

Recommended articles

The midfielder was part of the Tunisian team at the World Cup and once again caught the attention of some Ligue 1 clubs with a solid performance against France in the final group game of the World Cup.

Ben Romdhane, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who has played for Esperance all his life, has been one of the country’s best players over the past year and was recognised as the third-best Tunisian player of the year at the annual referendum of the Tunis Afrique Press agency.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane has attracted interest from many Ligue 1 clubs after helping Tunisia to a 1-0 win over France at the World Cup
Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane has attracted interest from many Ligue 1 clubs after helping Tunisia to a 1-0 win over France at the World Cup AFP

He has had a brilliant career so far with Esperance, winning four league titles and two CAF Champions League titles in 2018 and 2019, and now it might be time to try his hands on some European football.

Ben Romdhane has been on the radar of Ligue 1 clubs for a while, but a summer move out of Tunisia was blocked by Esperance bigwigs, who were unprepared to lose their star man under any circumstances.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's performances at the World Cup have helped to improve his stocks
Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's performances at the World Cup have helped to improve his stocks AFP

However, they must come to grips with the reality of saying goodbye to Ben Romdhane since his contract with Esperance will come to an end in the summer of 2023, and the club might risk losing him for free if they fail to sell him in the January transfer window.

Ben Romdhane has been pursued by Lyon and Strasbourg in the summer as well as Lille, Lorient, Montpellier, and Angers after the World Cup due to the possibility of a cheap transfer for a player of his caliber.

He has also attracted attention from outside France, with Antwerp and Anderlecht in Belgium and FC Porto in Portugal all paying attention to the technically gifted midfielder.

More from category

  • Ligue 1 clubs are lining up outside Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's door (Yassine Mahjoub)

    Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

  • Uwe Kraft

    Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

  • Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo (Pro Shots)

    OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

Recommended articles

Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'We missed Arteta ball' - Reactions as 'Resurgent' Arsenal comeback to defeat West Ham in Boxing Day thriller

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'We missed Arteta ball' - Reactions as 'Resurgent' Arsenal comeback to defeat West Ham in Boxing Day thriller

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal send out title warning with comeback victory over West Ham

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal send out title warning with comeback victory over West Ham

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV

PREMIER LEAGUE: Salah inspires Liverpool to 3-1 victory over Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE: Salah inspires Liverpool to 3-1 victory over Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mixed Reactions as 'Chaotic' Darwin Nunez frustrates Liverpool fans despite win vs Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mixed Reactions as 'Chaotic' Darwin Nunez frustrates Liverpool fans despite win vs Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi and Iheanacho benched as Leicester City’s African stars stink up the place against Newcastle

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi and Iheanacho benched as Leicester City’s African stars stink up the place against Newcastle