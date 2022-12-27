Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

The midfielder was part of the Tunisian team at the World Cup and once again caught the attention of some Ligue 1 clubs with a solid performance against France in the final group game of the World Cup.

Ben Romdhane a son of the Tunisian soil

Ben Romdhane, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who has played for Esperance all his life, has been one of the country’s best players over the past year and was recognised as the third-best Tunisian player of the year at the annual referendum of the Tunis Afrique Press agency.

AFP

He has had a brilliant career so far with Esperance, winning four league titles and two CAF Champions League titles in 2018 and 2019, and now it might be time to try his hands on some European football.

Ben Romdhane to leave Esperance sooner or later

Ben Romdhane has been on the radar of Ligue 1 clubs for a while, but a summer move out of Tunisia was blocked by Esperance bigwigs, who were unprepared to lose their star man under any circumstances.

AFP

However, they must come to grips with the reality of saying goodbye to Ben Romdhane since his contract with Esperance will come to an end in the summer of 2023, and the club might risk losing him for free if they fail to sell him in the January transfer window.

Ben Romdhane has been pursued by Lyon and Strasbourg in the summer as well as Lille, Lorient, Montpellier, and Angers after the World Cup due to the possibility of a cheap transfer for a player of his caliber.