Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead again

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on the Mediterranean Knights in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The game at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri in Sfax in Tunisia is the second leg of the doubleheader against Libya after Super Eagles 4-0 win in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

A win for the Super Eagles will take them top of Group E of the qualifiers after Seychelles held South Africa to a goalless draw at home.

Game starts with the Super Eagles playing in their away all-green kit.

Second half starts

Full time: Libya 2 Vs Nigeria 3

87 mins: Onyekuru unlucky not to score after a good turn in the Libyan box.

81 mins: Goal for Nigeria!!!!

Odion Ighalo beats two defenders as he drives inside the Libyan box before finishing off with his left foot.

75 mins: Ekong does well to recover and defend a dangerous ball in Super Eagles box.

73 mins: Goal for Libya

Libya equalises after good move in the Nigerian box. 2-2.

63 mins: Musa blazes over the bar from a good position after a good work getting away from a couple of defenders.

61 mins: Ighalo gets a chance to shoot in the Libyan box but his shot blocked.

55 mins: Another chance for Libya. A player gets his head on a cross from freekick but without much power on it. Uzoho calmly collects.

52 mins: Chance for Libya!

Ola Aina makes a vital block just in front of Uzoho and the Nigerian goalkeeper makes a smart save from a long-distance shot.

Half time: Libya 1 Vs Nigeria 2

45 mins: Uzoho is donw receiving treatment after a collision with a Libyan player in the box. Both players collided when going for a loosed ball in the box after the Nigerian goalkeeper parried a shot.

38 mins: Libyans trying to come at the Super Eagles after their goal. Uzoho catches a tame shot from outside the box.

34 mins: Libya pull one goal back with a header that beats Uzoho at the near post.

28 mins: Musa does well to run at the Libyan defenders inside the box but he is stopped for a corner.

21mins: Libyans trying to ask questions of the Super Eagles but the Nigerian defence responds well.

15 mins: Goal for Nigeria again.

Libya 0 Vs Nigeria 2: Ighalo collects a ball on a counter, passes to Musa who manages to beat three men before scoring.

Libya 0 Vs Nigeria 1: Super Eagles cut Libyan defence apart. Musa founds Iwobi in the box and makes a run for a one-two which he gets before squaring for Ighalo to score.

13 mins: Goal for Nigeria!!!!

09: 15 mins: Odion Ighalo attempts an acrobatic in the box but could not properly connect.

08 mins: Samuel Kalu gets a chance in the box but his cross was dealt with by the Libyans.

02 mins: Libyans coming at the Super Eagles, putting a string of passes together. Pitch in near perfect conditions too.

Starting XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr made just one change to the starting XI from the first leg for the game tonight with Ola Aina coming in at right-back for Shehu Abdullahi who got injured in the first half in Uyo.

Lineup

Uzoho; Ola Aina, L. Balogun, Troost-Ekong, J. Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Ahmed Musa (c), S. Kalu, Ighalo.