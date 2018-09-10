news

Coach of Libya national team Adel Amrouche has apologised after he suggested that the Super Eagles of Nigeria use ‘juju’.

Amrouche had many Nigerians upset by suggesting that the Super Eagles use the help of juju during games.

He made the remarks while speaking on Libya’s upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash against Nigeria in October.

Few days after making the statement, the Algerian coach has apologised for it, saying he said in jest.

“I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words JUJU in the press conference in SA,” the 50-year-old coach wrote on Twitter.

“I used the word in jest. I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition.I’m a man who likes joking, but I realise I used the word out of context. Please accept my apologies.”

Amrouche’s Libyan side held South Africa to a goalless draw in Durban on Saturday, September 8 to go top of Group E of the AFCON 2019 qualifier .

Amrouche talks tough

Aside from suggesting that the Super Eagles use juju, the coach also claimed that the Bafana Bafana were tougher than Nigeria.

"Believe me, I prefer play Nigeria than Bafana Bafana because i have this experience to play against Nigeria,” he said.

"For me, Bafana they have fantastic players and it's not easy to play Bafana Bafana.

"I am ready for Nigeria, if they want to play two times in Nigeria, we play two times in Nigeria.

"They believe on juju too much, and we believe on God. It's not easy to play in South Africa."

Libya will face Nigeria in a double-header in October in their next AFCON 2019 qualifiers.