news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, September 11 face Liberia in a friendly game just three days after their 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The game was quickly arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after they could not come to a conclusion on a friendly game against Saudi Arabia .

The friendly game against Liberia will be played in Monrovia and the game has been billed to celebrate Liberian president George Weah who is also a former footballer and a one-time FIFA World Footballer of the Year.

Time of game

The game will kick off at 7 pm on Tuesday, September 11 and will be played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complete in Monrovia.

The Super Eagles are making the trip to Monrovia from Lagos on Tuesday morning.

Where to watch the game

Barring any last-minute intervention, the game will not be aired on television. None of the TV stations in Nigeria will be able to broadcast the game.

If it’s shown on any Liberian TV station, one of the streaming websites available on the internet might be able to pick it up. Pulse Sports will give an update on that later.