The Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on the Mediterranean Knights in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The game at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri in Sfax in Tunisia is the second leg of the doubleheader against Libya after Super Eagles 4-0 win in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

A win for the Super Eagles will take them top of Group E of the qualifiers after Seychelles held South Africa to a goalless draw at home.

Game updates

Game starts with the Super Eagles playing in their away all-green kit.

21mins: Libyans trying to ask questions of the Super Eagles but the Nigerian defence responds well.

15 mins: Goal for Nigeria again.

Libya 0 Vs Nigeria 2: Ighalo collects a ball on a counter, passes to Musa who manages to beat three men before scoring.

Libya 0 Vs Nigeria 1: Super Eagles cut Libyan defence apart. Musa founds Iwobi in the box and makes a run for a one-two which he gets before squaring for Ighalo to score.

13 mins: Goal for Nigeria!!!!

09: 15 mins: Odion Ighalo attempts an acrobatic in the box but could not properly connect.

08 mins: Samuel Kalu gets a chance in the box but his cross was dealt with by the Libyans.

02 mins: Libyans coming at the Super Eagles, putting a string of passes together. Pitch in near perfect conditions too.

Starting XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr made just one change to the starting XI from the first leg for the game tonight with Ola Aina coming in at right-back for Shehu Abdullahi who got injured in the first half in Uyo.

Lineup

Uzoho; Ola Aina, L. Balogun, Troost-Ekong, J. Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Ahmed Musa (c), S. Kalu, Ighalo.