RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern Munich sweep aside RB Leipzig

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty to claim his sixth Bundesliga goal this season in the win at RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty to claim his sixth Bundesliga goal this season in the win at RB Leipzig Creator: Ronny HARTMANN
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty to claim his sixth Bundesliga goal this season in the win at RB Leipzig Creator: Ronny HARTMANN

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.

Recommended articles

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire goals just after the break in front of 34,000 fans at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

The hosts pulled back a goal when midfielder Konrad Laimer drilled into the top corner from outside the area before Lewandowski's replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern's late fourth.

Defending champions Bayern ensured they stayed two points behind Wolfsburg, who have won all four games so far following their 2-0 victory at Greuther Fuerth.

Leipzig, last season's runners-up, have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top

Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1

Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern sweep aside Leipzig

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

Lukaku scores first Stamford Bridge goals as Chelsea beat Villa

Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern Munich sweep aside RB Leipzig

Ronaldo's 'unbelievable' Man Utd return exceeds his expectations

Watford's Nigerian contingent looking to compound Wolverhampton Wanderers' woes

Guardiola happy to have Silva after move talk

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)