Lewandowski gives cheeky response to Messi Vs. Ronaldo 'world best' question

Lewandowski narrowly lost the 2021 Ballon d'Or award to Messi, coming second to the Paris Saint-Germain star at the final round of voting. He also missed out on an almost certain 2020 Ballon d'Or award after the ceremony was cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Positive Lewandowski backs himself as World Best

During an interview at Expo Dubai, Lewandowski was asked to weigh in on the debate about who is the world's best player between Messi and Ronaldo.

“I choose Lewandowski. I respect other players because they are great players but I know that for me it’s important to be myself and think always positively," the Bayern Munich striker stated unequivocally.

Lewandowski then went on to point out that by scoring 69 goals in 2021, he did everything possible to win the Ballon d'Or and he would remain content and proud in that knowledge.

The 33-year-old striker explained: "I’ve had so many questions about the Ballon d'Or. Last year they cancelled it, I couldn’t go, I won everything I could win.

“This year I scored 69 goals in one season so you know… I did everything that I could do because in the Champions League against PSG I was injured, I couldn’t play.

“But with my performance, with myself, if I stand in front of the mirror I can say to myself ‘you did everything that you can, you scored 69 goals, you won the German league and you can be proud of yourself."

Lewandowski coy over Bayern Munich future

When asked about his contract which expires in 18 months, the Bayern Munich striker was coy about making comments concerning his future, stating that he is not bothered about rumours in the press. He stated that he is always ready for a challenge, be it new (at another club) or not.

Lewandowski stated: “I’m not thinking about that. I’m happy with how things are at the moment and focused on the current season.

"I’m used to rumours every year so that doesn’t bother me. I haven’t read the press for a long time. I’m always ready for the challenge. I don’t know if it’d be new, but I’m always ready.”