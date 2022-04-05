Lewandowski eyeing long-term contract as talks underway with Barcelona

The 33-year-old striker is currently regarded as the best striker on the planet and is out of contract in 2023.

The Poland captain recently fired his nation to the World Cup finals in Qatar, scoring a penalty in their play-off clash with Sweden last Tuesday.

However, his future is Germany is now in the spotlight.

Lewandowski is on course to become a free agent with Bayern Munich yet to renew talks with the phenomenal goal-scoring machine.

Reports had previously claimed that Barcelona are prepared to offer USA defender Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich as part of a bid to acquire the Polish striker's services.

Lewandowski is believed to be valued at around £54million by Bayern Munich, a price which Barcelona are hoping to bring down by including out of favour right-back Dest as part of a swap-deal.

According to acclaimed football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old Bayern striker remains open to the idea of joining the Xavi-led Barcelona - via his Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, April 5.

Reports also claim there have been a series of meetings between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi.