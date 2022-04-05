Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is currently in discussions with Barcelona as the Polish maestro seeks a move away from the German Champions.
Lewandowski eyeing long-term contract as talks underway with Barcelona
According to latest reports, the Bayern Munich striker is open to a move to Barcelona next summer after opening talks with the Catalan giants.
The 33-year-old striker is currently regarded as the best striker on the planet and is out of contract in 2023.
The Poland captain recently fired his nation to the World Cup finals in Qatar, scoring a penalty in their play-off clash with Sweden last Tuesday.
However, his future is Germany is now in the spotlight.
Lewandowski is on course to become a free agent with Bayern Munich yet to renew talks with the phenomenal goal-scoring machine.
Reports had previously claimed that Barcelona are prepared to offer USA defender Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich as part of a bid to acquire the Polish striker's services.
Lewandowski is believed to be valued at around £54million by Bayern Munich, a price which Barcelona are hoping to bring down by including out of favour right-back Dest as part of a swap-deal.
According to acclaimed football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old Bayern striker remains open to the idea of joining the Xavi-led Barcelona - via his Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, April 5.
Reports also claim there have been a series of meetings between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi.
It is also understood that the pair have a great relationship and could also help facilitate the deal should Bayern Munich fail to renew his current £350,000-per-week deal at the Allianz Arena.
