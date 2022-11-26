Poland recorded a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in a Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Lewandowski equals Pele's record, Szczęsny saves penalty as Poland beat Saudi Arabia
Lewandowski and Szczęsny help Poland beat Rolls Royce Saudi Arabia put pressure on Messi's Argentina.
Saudi Arabia dominated the opening proceedings but it was Poland that struck first as Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski capitalized on a defensive mix-up to turn provider for Napoli's Piotr Zieliński in the 39th minute.
Poland scored against the run of play but before the end of the first half, Saudi Arabia were awarded a penalty.
Salem Al Dawsari stepped up to take the spot-kick but it was saved by Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.
Poland went to the break ahead and will start the second half under intense pressure from the Saudi Arabians.
Poland defended well and in the 82nd minute, Lewandowski took advantage of another mistake by Saudi Arabia to score the second for his side in the 82nd minute.
The European side held on to their advantage to claim three points and move top of the group ahead of the game between Argentina and Mexico.
Lewandowski and Pele
After missing a penalty in the first group game against Mexico, Robert Lewandowski finally has his first career FIFA World Cup goal.
It was also his 77th strike for Poland which sees him tie Brazilian legend Pele for 10th on the all-time top scorers' list in men's international soccer.
Saudi Arabia mocked
Following their impressive victory against Argentina, the Saudi Arabian players were promised a Rolls Royce car by the Crown Prince.
The sights were set on qualification to the next round but suffered a defeat to Mexico and now need a positive result in their final group game against Mexico.
There were jokes being made about the reception of the Rolls Royce now that they have lost to Poland.
The result between Poland and Saudi Arabia now puts pressure on Lionel Messi's Argentina to win against Mexico or get eliminated.
