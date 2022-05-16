TRANSFERS

Lewandowski: Chelsea eyeing swoop for wantaway striker

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to reports, Chelsea could join the race to sign the Bayern Munich talisman despite the latter desperately seeking for a move to Barcelona this summer

Chelsea are considering a move for Robert Lewandowski this summer
Chelsea are considering a move for Robert Lewandowski this summer

Robert Lewandowski’s future remains a subject of serious speculation after he admitted that he will not to extend his deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Recommended articles
Chelsea could make a late transfer swoop for Robert Lewandowski this summer
Chelsea could make a late transfer swoop for Robert Lewandowski this summer Imago

The 33-year-old striker is one of the most prolific forwards in world football, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Poland international has long been interested in playing in Spain, with multiple sources claiming that he has verbally agreed a three-year deal with Catalan club Barçelona, who are understood to be currently working on signing him.

Even though, Bayern insist that Lewandowski is not for sale and that they will keep him until his contract is up, it remains to be seen whether Bayern decide would decide to let him go for a bargain fee.

If negotiations between the clubs remain difficult, Lewandowski’s hopes of moving to Spain would be no doubt collapse.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich star rejects new contract offer

Italian legend warns Barcelona amidst Romelu Lukaku transfer links

How Wembley Stadium stopped being Chelsea’s second home after Didier Drogba left

Real Madrid are an unlikely option at this point in time.

The Los Blancos already have Karim Benzema and are pushing seriously to sign his compatriot - Kylian Mbappé , from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

However as per latest reports from The Guardian, Chelsea are paying close attention to the situation and could join in on the race to secure his signature after a disappointing season.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, is understood to be a huge admirer of Lewandowski, who has scored 343 goals since joining Bayern in 2014, and would have no doubt loved to bring him to Chelsea last summer.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. AFP

Lewandowski was considered off limits last year to all his potential suitors and Chelsea had to settle for Romelu Lukaku, after failing to match Dortmund's asking price for their Manchester City bound striker - Erling Haaland.

Lukaku has struggled since his £97.5m return from Inter, even though he has 15 goals this season.

Chelsea’s chances of signing Lewandowski are indeed slim at the moment.

The London club cannot buy or sell players until Todd Boehly’s consortium completes the purchase of the club from Roman Abramovich.

Todd Boehly is on course to complete the purchase of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich
Todd Boehly is on course to complete the purchase of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich Todd Boehly Screenshot/Internet Archive

The Blues will need to seriously sort out their defensive department financially, with Andreas Christensen joining Barcelona and Antonio Rüdiger heading to Madrid.

A possible move for Lewandowski will also largely depend on what happens with Lukaku. The striker does not appear to suit Chelsea’s system even though his agent, last week dismissed suggestions of the Belgian returning to Italy.

If there happens to be any hope of a deal, though, Tuchel will most likely want Chelsea to be in the running for Lewandowski.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Seko Fofana has been named the Marc-Vivien Foe African Player of the Year in Ligue 1 ahead of Moses Simon

    Seko Fofana beats Moses Simon to the Marc-Vivien Foe African Player of the Year Award

  • The Super Falcons of Nigeria aim to get revenge against Canada in the 2nd friendly

    Oshoala, Ebi, and 30 others invited for AWCON camp in Morocco

  • Steve Bruce showers praises on Semi Ajayi

    “He’s arguably been our best player” - Steve Bruce showers praise on Semi Ajayi as defender signs new contract

Recommended articles

Seko Fofana beats Moses Simon to the Marc-Vivien Foe African Player of the Year Award

Seko Fofana beats Moses Simon to the Marc-Vivien Foe African Player of the Year Award

Oshoala, Ebi, and 30 others invited for AWCON camp in Morocco

Oshoala, Ebi, and 30 others invited for AWCON camp in Morocco

“He’s arguably been our best player - Steve Bruce showers praise on Semi Ajayi as defender signs new contract

“He’s arguably been our best player” - Steve Bruce showers praise on Semi Ajayi as defender signs new contract

Lewandowski: Chelsea eyeing swoop for wantaway striker

Lewandowski: Chelsea eyeing swoop for wantaway striker

Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Mauritius, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Mauritius, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

How Wembley Stadium stopped being Chelsea’s second home after Didier Drogba left

How Wembley Stadium stopped being Chelsea’s second home after Didier Drogba left

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
COMMENT

Advanced stats suggest that Osimhen would have been a better signing for Manchester City than Haaland

Victor Osimhen is a better fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City than Erling Haaland
WHATS BUZZIN

'Ahmed Musa again'- Nigerians react as NFF releases Super Eagles list for Mexico and Ecuador friendlies

Ahmed Musa headlines Nigeria's list for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room