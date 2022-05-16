Lewandowski: Chelsea eyeing swoop for wantaway striker

Imago

The 33-year-old striker is one of the most prolific forwards in world football, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Poland international has long been interested in playing in Spain, with multiple sources claiming that he has verbally agreed a three-year deal with Catalan club Barçelona, who are understood to be currently working on signing him.

Even though, Bayern insist that Lewandowski is not for sale and that they will keep him until his contract is up, it remains to be seen whether Bayern decide would decide to let him go for a bargain fee.

If negotiations between the clubs remain difficult, Lewandowski’s hopes of moving to Spain would be no doubt collapse.

Real Madrid are an unlikely option at this point in time.

The Los Blancos already have Karim Benzema and are pushing seriously to sign his compatriot - Kylian Mbappé , from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Chelsea could swoop in for Lewandowski

However as per latest reports from The Guardian, Chelsea are paying close attention to the situation and could join in on the race to secure his signature after a disappointing season.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, is understood to be a huge admirer of Lewandowski, who has scored 343 goals since joining Bayern in 2014, and would have no doubt loved to bring him to Chelsea last summer.

Lewandowski was considered off limits last year to all his potential suitors and Chelsea had to settle for Romelu Lukaku, after failing to match Dortmund's asking price for their Manchester City bound striker - Erling Haaland.

Lukaku has struggled since his £97.5m return from Inter, even though he has 15 goals this season.

Chelsea’s chances of signing Lewandowski are indeed slim at the moment.

The London club cannot buy or sell players until Todd Boehly’s consortium completes the purchase of the club from Roman Abramovich.

The Blues will need to seriously sort out their defensive department financially, with Andreas Christensen joining Barcelona and Antonio Rüdiger heading to Madrid.

A possible move for Lewandowski will also largely depend on what happens with Lukaku. The striker does not appear to suit Chelsea’s system even though his agent, last week dismissed suggestions of the Belgian returning to Italy.