Barcelona announce deal for Lewandowski

David Ben
Barcelona have officially confirmed the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona had earlier on Saturday, announced that an agreement had been reached for the signing of long-term target Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker had publicly declared his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer and has now finally gotten his move.

Barcelona have now formally confirmed Lewandowski's arrival via their official social media handles with a post that read:

'Agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski'

'FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed.' a statement from the club's website read.

Although the Catalan side are yet to formally unveil the prolific striker, Lewandowski is reportedly having his medical this weekend and will fly to the United States to join his new Barca teammates in pre-season.

Lewandowski has been hellbent on leaving Bayern Munich where he had made home for the last eight seasons.

However, after a falling out with the club reportedly over a new contract, the Pole publicly declared his intention to exit the club and has refused to back down ever since.

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his contract and Bayern may only have one opportunity to cash in on a player of his quality this summer.

Lewy has also remained professional all through the transfer saga, having recently returned to training with Bayern Munich during their pre-season despite his desire to leave.

He now looks set to switch his attentions to Barca against the new season.

The Blaugrana outfit will travel to the United States where they have friendlies against La Liga rivals Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls.

Lewandowski looks set to become Barca's fourth major signing of the summer and will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when his move to Barcelona becomes official.

The pair scored 44 goals between them in the 2013-14 season for Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona have already been quite busy in this summer's transfer window despite their financial struggles, having brought in Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

The Blaugrana outfit also re-signed Ousmane Dembele and brought in Brazilian Winger Raphinha has also arrived from Leeds United for £55m.

