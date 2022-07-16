TRASNSFERS

Breakthrough as Barcelona finally agree £42.5m deal for Lewandowski

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Robert Lewandowski is coming to Barcelona, with an official announcement imminent

Robert Lewandowski will finally join Barcelona this summer
Robert Lewandowski will finally join Barcelona this summer

In what has been, the biggest saga of this summer's transfer window, Robert Lewandowski is finally set to get his dream move.

Recommended articles

Reports had emerged on Friday that, Bayern Munich would accept Barcelona's latest offer for their talisman, having already seen a couple of bids earlier turned down.

However, those reports now look set to be confirmed as Barcelona have now finally reached an agreement with the German champions for Lewandowski.

Xavi's side have been chasing the Polish star all summer long but now look to have finally gotten their man, with the player set to fly out to Spain on Saturday following the agreement between both parties as per Sky Sports.

Robert Lewandowski will be a Barcelona player next season
Robert Lewandowski will be a Barcelona player next season Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ : Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

Barcelona unveil Raphinha

Lewandowski, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, could also join Barcelona on their tour in the United States.

The prolific 33-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal at Spotify Camp Nou and the Barca are hopeful of wrapping up the transfer by Sunday against an official announcement on Monday.

Lewandowski has been hellbent on leaving Bayern Munich where he had made home for the last eight seasons.

However, after a falling out with the club reportedly over a new contract, the Pole publicly declared his intention to exit the club and has refused to back down ever since.

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his contract and Bayern may only have one opportunity to cash in on a player of his quality this summer.

Lewandowski has remained professional amid his imminent exit from Bayern Munich
Lewandowski has remained professional amid his imminent exit from Bayern Munich Imago

Lewy has also remained professional all through the transfer saga, having recently returned to training with Bayern Munich during their pre-season despite his desire to leave.

He now looks set to switch his attentions to Barca against the new season.

Lewandowski will fly to Spain on Saturday for a medical before signing a three-year contract

The Blaugrana outfit will travel to the United States where they have friendlies against La Liga rivals Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls.

Lewandowski looks set to become Barca's fourth major signing of the summer and will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when his move to Barcelona becomes official.

The pair scored 44 goals between them in the 2013-14 season for Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona already signed Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United
Barcelona already signed Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona have already been quite busy in this summer's transfer window despite their financial struggles, having brought in Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

The Blaugrana outfit also re-signed Ousmane Dembele and brought in Brazilian Winger Raphinha has also arrived from Leeds United for £55m.

Lewandowski's addition would certainly bolster Xavi's squad who are also working on other targets this summer as they hope to battle rivals Real Madrid for the LaLiga title as well as compete for the Champions League as well.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Chelsea have completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli

    Chelsea announce Koulibaly signing

  • Robert Lewandowski will finally join Barcelona this summer

    Breakthrough as Barcelona finally agree £42.5m deal for Lewandowski

  • Austria joins England in the quarter-final in Group A, with former champions Norway heading home.

    Austria shock former champions Norway as England thrash N. Ireland

Recommended articles

Chelsea announce Koulibaly signing

Chelsea announce Koulibaly signing

Breakthrough as Barcelona finally agree £42.5m deal for Lewandowski

Breakthrough as Barcelona finally agree £42.5m deal for Lewandowski

Austria shock former champions Norway as England thrash N. Ireland

Austria shock former champions Norway as England thrash N. Ireland

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Riyad Mahrez to remain at Manchester City until 2025

Riyad Mahrez to remain at Manchester City until 2025

Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Joe Aribo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi
WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time