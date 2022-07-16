Breakthrough as Barcelona finally agree £42.5m deal for Lewandowski

Reports had emerged on Friday that, Bayern Munich would accept Barcelona's latest offer for their talisman, having already seen a couple of bids earlier turned down.

However, those reports now look set to be confirmed as Barcelona have now finally reached an agreement with the German champions for Lewandowski.

Xavi's side have been chasing the Polish star all summer long but now look to have finally gotten their man, with the player set to fly out to Spain on Saturday following the agreement between both parties as per Sky Sports.

Lewandowski, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, could also join Barcelona on their tour in the United States.

The prolific 33-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal at Spotify Camp Nou and the Barca are hopeful of wrapping up the transfer by Sunday against an official announcement on Monday.

Lewandowski has been hellbent on leaving Bayern Munich where he had made home for the last eight seasons.

However, after a falling out with the club reportedly over a new contract, the Pole publicly declared his intention to exit the club and has refused to back down ever since.

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his contract and Bayern may only have one opportunity to cash in on a player of his quality this summer.

Lewy has also remained professional all through the transfer saga, having recently returned to training with Bayern Munich during their pre-season despite his desire to leave.

He now looks set to switch his attentions to Barca against the new season.

Lewandowski will fly to Spain on Saturday for a medical before signing a three-year contract

The Blaugrana outfit will travel to the United States where they have friendlies against La Liga rivals Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls.

Lewandowski looks set to become Barca's fourth major signing of the summer and will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when his move to Barcelona becomes official.

The pair scored 44 goals between them in the 2013-14 season for Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona have already been quite busy in this summer's transfer window despite their financial struggles, having brought in Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

The Blaugrana outfit also re-signed Ousmane Dembele and brought in Brazilian Winger Raphinha has also arrived from Leeds United for £55m.