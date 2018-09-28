Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Levein slams 'madness' of Hampden semi-final double header

Football Levein slams 'madness' of Hampden semi-final double header

Hearts boss Craig Levein labelled the decision to host both semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on the same day at Hampden as a "madness", while Aberdeen have also derided the controversial scheduling as "appalling."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hearts manager Craig Levein believes the idea to host two League Cup semi-finals in the same day at Hampden is a "madness" for supporters play

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes the idea to host two League Cup semi-finals in the same day at Hampden is a "madness" for supporters

(AFP)

Hearts boss Craig Levein labelled the decision to host both semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on the same day at Hampden as a "madness", while Aberdeen have also derided the controversial scheduling as "appalling."

The matches have been programed for Sunday October 28 as both Celtic and Rangers are in Europa League action on the Thursday beforehand.

Premiership leaders Hearts' clash with Celtic won't kick-off till 1945 (1845GMT), while Aberdeen are furious at being scheduled for a midday kick-off against Rangers nearly 150 miles south in Glasgow.

"It's the craziest thing I've probably experienced in football," said former Scotland boss Levein.

"It's just madness, honestly. There are so many things that could go wrong."

"I want to go to Hampden and make it feel like we've got a huge Hearts presence there.

"There's one thing for certain: we're not getting that at 7.45 on a Sunday night.

"It doesn't compute with me. We need supporters to come to the game to make it what it is and we are actually discouraging them."

Police chiefs have also raised concerns over the potential for disturbances with four sets of fans attending one venue throughout the course of the day.

In a statement Aberdeen called for one of the matches to be switched to another weekend.

?We appreciate the authorities have a difficult job to schedule games in what is an extremely congested calendar but to yet again ask our supporters to be in Glasgow for a 12 noon start on a Sunday is, quite frankly, appalling."

There are fewer logistical concerns for Celtic and Rangers fans with both games being held at the home of Scottish football.

But managers of both clubs Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard raised concerns about the impact playing two games that could go to extra-time will have on the pitch.

"It would be good for Hearts," said Rodgers on the prospect of a cut up surface.

"It could go into extra-time, it could go into penalties. It really could operationally be a real push."

Gerrard admitted he was delighted to have avoided playing in the second game of the day.

"We haven't got that problem (of playing second)," said the former Liverpool captain. "We're first on the pitch...I'm delighted we're first there."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 Eden Hazard Twitter reacts to Chelsea's star goal against Liverpoolbullet
3 Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to...bullet

Football

Petr Cech
Petr Cech Arsenal goalkeeper amused as FIFA 19 shows him renegotiating contract in his signature protective helmet
Nicolas Otamendi was left out of the Argentina squad for friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia but is now back in to face Brazil
Football Otamendi returns but Argentina leave out Messi again
Joshua Bondo
2019 AFCON qualifiers CAF confirm DR Congo, Botswana referees for Super Eagles double-header against Libya clash
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unhappy with Benjamin Mendy
Football Guardiola fires warning shot at Mendy
X
Advertisement