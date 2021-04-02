Nigerians are singing the praises of Kelechi Iheanacho after the Leicester City star was named Premier League's Player of the Month of March.

Iheanacho won the award following his fantastic form for Leicester City in March.

The Nigeria international scored five goals in three Premier League games in March.

The 24-year-old striker scored in all the Premier League games he played in March, including the hattrick against Sheffield United on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He has been crucial for Leicester City amidst a slew of injuries in the team.

He prevented Leicester City's loss with his goal away to Burnley, which ended 1-1. Three days later, he scored an equaliser away at Brighton before the hattrick at home against Sheffield United.

For these fine performances, the forward beat Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Christensen, Riyad Mahrez, Illan Meslier, Luke Shaw and Leandro Trossard to win the award.

Iheanacho is now the fourth Nigerian after Austin' Jay Jay' Okocha, Osaze Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

Twitter reactions

Kelechi Iheanacho was trending on Twitter following his achievement (Instagram/Leicester City) Instagram

Following the announcement of his achievement, Iheanacho quickly became a trending item on Twitter Nigeria, with Nigerians over the moon over the award.