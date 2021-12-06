RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu: 17-year-old Nigerian star scores 1st professional goal for Rennes in Ligue 1

The 17-year-old youngster finally found the back of the net in his professional career.

Lesley Ugochukwu
Lesley Ugochukwu

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu a 17-year-old player of Nigerian descent has scored his first professional goal.

Ugochukwu was among the substitutes for Rennes in a French Ligue 1 fixture away against AS Saint-Étienne.

Rennes had a four goal lead and head coach Bruno Génésio decided to bring in Ugochukwu.

In the 81st minute Ugochuwku was introduced for Lovro Majer. Just two minutes after he came into the game, the 17-year-old scored his first professional goal for the club when he converted a ball through to him by Gaëtan Laborde in the 83rd minute.

It was the fifth goal of the game for Rennes as they ran out 5-0 winners at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Ugochuwku's 1st professional goal for the club came after 13 appearances for the 1st team.

Still just 17, big things are expected of the striker who stands at six feet two inches tall.

After finding the back of the net for Rennes, Ugochukwu took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the achievement.

Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "Nice victory against Saint-Étienne . Happy to have scored my first goal in @ ligue1ubereats # ThankGod."

Ugochuwku is the nephew of former Super Eagles center back Onyekachi Apam.

Apam is well know for his role in the Nigerian team that finished second at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and also the team that took a silver medal in the men's football event at the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing, China.

Ugochukwu has represented France at youth level but still eligible to represent the Super Eagles if contacted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the future.

