Leroy Sane named Champions League Player of the Week

news

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has been named the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for matchday six.

Sane produced a master class perfomance at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City came from behind to beat German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 2-1 on Wednesday, December 12.

After an Andrej Kramaric penalty put Hoffenheim in the lead, Sane scored an incredible penalty to equalise for the hosts through an outrageous free kick.

Leroy Sane stats

He then took matters into his own hands ti settle the game when he converted a ball through to him by Raheem Sterling as Manchester City won the game.

Sane beat Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar to the award who scored one solo gaol, other nominees are Liverpool's Andy Robertson who had a solid performance and Young Boys forward Guillaume Hoarau who scored two goals against Juventus.

The result meant that reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City finished top of the group ahead of Lyon.

more to follow...