Leroy Sane fires Bayern Munich to first win over stubborn Frankfurt since February

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Champions were made to work very hard for their first win over Frankfurt since February 2021

Bayern's hero, Leroy Sane.
Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga courtesy of a narrow 0-1 win on Saturday.

Leroy Sane proved to be the hero after coming off the bench to seal a narrow win over a stubborn Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt were a hard nut to crack for the defending champions who were made to wait until late in the game for what was an elusive goal.

Sane has scored six (6) goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern this campaign.
The victory over Frankfurt was the first for the coach of the Bavarians, Julian Nagelsmann in six attempts against side Frankfurt boss, Oliver Glasner in the league.

Bayern dominated as expected and could have taken the lead earlier on but right-back, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman were denied in succession by Kevin Trapp in goal for the hosts.

Moments later, Trapp also kept Robert Lewandowski out with another excellent save to keep his side in the game.

However, Bayern finally found the breakthrough when Kimmich set up Sane with a lovely through ball that the former Manchester City star calmly slotted home with 19 minutes to play.

Frankfurt responded well to going behind as they searched for the equaliser which didn't arrive.

Bayern move nine points clear of rivals Borussia Dortmund with the win, while Frankfurt sit 10th on the table with 31 points.

