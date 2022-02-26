Leroy Sane fires Bayern Munich to first win over stubborn Frankfurt since February

Leroy Sane proved to be the hero after coming off the bench to seal a narrow win over a stubborn Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt were a hard nut to crack for the defending champions who were made to wait until late in the game for what was an elusive goal.

The victory over Frankfurt was the first for the coach of the Bavarians, Julian Nagelsmann in six attempts against side Frankfurt boss, Oliver Glasner in the league.

Bayern dominated as expected and could have taken the lead earlier on but right-back, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman were denied in succession by Kevin Trapp in goal for the hosts.

Moments later, Trapp also kept Robert Lewandowski out with another excellent save to keep his side in the game.

However, Bayern finally found the breakthrough when Kimmich set up Sane with a lovely through ball that the former Manchester City star calmly slotted home with 19 minutes to play.

Frankfurt responded well to going behind as they searched for the equaliser which didn't arrive.