Leon Balogun to impress in Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Brighton boss backs Leon Balogun to impress against Chelsea

Chris Hughton wants Leon Balogun to step up and help Brighton's defence with Shane Duffy.

  • Published:
Leon Balogun play

Leon Balogun

(Brighton and Hove Albion)

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has backed Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun to impress when they host Chelsea in a Premier League encounter.

The Seagulls recorded a home victory in their last encounter against Crystal Palace but suffered a defeat away to Burnley.

Leon Balogun stats

Brighton are hoping to make home advantage count when they take on Chelsea who inflicted the first defeat of the season to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Leon Balogun play

Leon Balogun

(Premier League)

Hughton on Balogun

In a report by Argus, Hughton is counting on Balgun to replicate his heroics at the Amex Stadium as he continues to deputise for the injured Shane Duffy.

"It helps you are bringing in somebody that is an experienced player. The only thing he hasn't done is play games.

"He trains very well and you have got to be ready, particularly in that position."

Leon Balogun play Balogun was brought in after Brighton received a red card (Premier League)

Balogun on Burnley game

Balogun stated that he found it difficult to exert his dominance in their last encounter against Burnley as they had two strikers in front.

He said,  "It's a hard day playing against which ever two they[Burnley] have up front.

"They have a direct style, they will get the ball up front, and they have two very physical centre-forwards.

Leon Balogun play Balogun is expected to feature in Brighton's next game (Brighton and Hove Albion)

"So it was a hard day for us but I thought both of them did really well."

Balogun who scored his first Premier League goal in their last home encounter is expected to be in action when Brighton and Hove Albion take on Chelsea on Sunday, December 16.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

