Leon Balogun scores first Premier League goal for Brighton

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun scored his first Premier League goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 4.

The 30-year-old defender was not named in the starting line up for the home clash at Falmer Stadium the by manager Chris Hughton.

The Nigerian defender was however introduced into the game with the home side already ahead through a Glenn Murray penalty.

A red card to Shane Duffy in the 28th minute however forced Hughton to shuffle his defence and introduce Balogun for Pascal Gross.

Just seconds into his appearance, Balogun found the back of the net with his first involvement of the game.

The goal was the first for Balogun who moved to Brighton from Bundesliga outfit Mainz during the summer transfer window.

Balogun's goal came 25 second after he was introduced into the game and is the second quickest by a substitute in the Premier League this season.

