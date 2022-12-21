Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers

The 34-year-old has pinned his exit from the Scottish club where he played for two years from 2020-2022, on the manager of Rangers at the time, Giovanni Van Bronkhorst.

Balogun signed for QPR in the summer of 2022, but as reported by Daily Record in May, the defender wanted to extend his stay at Rangers as he had 'fallen in love’ with the club.

“Everyone who watches me around the club knows I’ve fallen in love with this club,”- Balogun said at the time.

“I’ve had a lot of downs in my career.

“That’s why me and Rangers are a good fit.

“Even in the final, I had to go through this and the support was outstanding.

“I would love to stay. I hope they know that and I hope I can announce something soon.”

However, Things did not work out with Balogun at Ibrox at the end, as his contract was not renewed leading him to leave the club.

“The manager was not too sure about it”- Balogun on a new Rangers contract

Balogun revealed on The Beautiful Game Podcast, that his exit from Rangers was the decision of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, who was the manager of Rangers for two years before his sack in November 2022.

AFP

“I think a few days before the contract ended, I didn’t hear back from them, and then on the 31st of May, that’s when the contracts in Scotland ended.

“I got a call. I was in Germany at the time in Berlin, and my agent said, ‘no’ they’re not going to do it, and from what I’ve been told, it was a bit off.

“The manager was not too sure about it and that they would or that the sporting director tried to convince him, Russ Wilson yeah, and then they had him on board, but then, on the other hand, it was like a constant back and forth.

“So at one point, I actually thought, okay, now it’s time to quit because they told me.”