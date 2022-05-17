3 finals you should watch this week

Rangers, Barcelona Femini and Orlando Pirates all play in the finals of the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Women's Champions League, and CAF Confederations Cup, respectively, and could have these Nigerians play a huge role.

Ahead of these finals, here are some important details to note about these teams with Nigerian blood.

Wednesday: Europa League final

Rangers' path to the final

Ten years after a financial crisis saw them go down into Scotland's bottom tier, Rangers are on the verge of winning their first European cup in 14 years.

The Gers finished as runners up in Group A: behind Lyon, and progressed to the knockout stages where they first met Borussia Dortmund.

A surprise first-leg 4-2 win over the Yellow Submarines in Germany was motivation-enough for Rangers to draw the second leg at home and progress. They defeated Red Star Belgrade in the round of 16, and Braga: in extra time, in the quarter-finals.

Against another German side: RB Leipzig in the semifinal, they failed in their second attempt to pull off another shock away win in Germany but, ensured they secured a place in their first European final since 2008, by winning the tie in front of their home fans.

Rangers opponent

Eintracht Frankfurt are seeking to become the first German side since Schalke 04 in 1997 to win the Europa League (formerly UEFA Cup). This is their third final in a major UEFA competition.

Friday: Confederations Cup final

Orlando Pirates' path to the final

Having come unscathed from the qualifying rounds, the 1995 winners of Africa's Champions League went on a fine run in their group, finishing as firsts with 13 points.

The knockout stages first, saw them survive a scare in the quarter-finals against Simba after 1-0 scorelines in both legs left them to settle their fate, via the lottery of penalties.

Against Al Ahli Tripoli in the semifinals, they got their job done by winning the first leg in Libya and qualified for the final despite losing 1-0 in the second leg in South Africa.

Orlando Pirates opponent

Having won their first-ever title: the Moroccan Throne Cup in 2018, RS Berkane built on their success by finishing as runners up in the Confederation Cup the following season. The year after that, they emerged as winners. This will be their third final in four years.

Saturday: Women's Champions League final

Barcelona's path to the final

The European Women champions will look to defend their title on Saturday as they play in their third final in four years.

Six wins in six games saw the Spanish champions wrap up the group stage in perfect style and progress to the quarter-finals to take on their fellow Spanish side, Real Madrid.

A convincing win in both legs saw them progress to the semi-finals on an 8-3 aggregate scoreline.

Against Wolfsburg in the semi-finals, they won the first 5-1, in front of a record-breaking 91,648 crowd but lost the second leg 2-0.

Barcelona's opponent

Lyon are seven-time winners of the Women's Champions League and have won it more times than any other team. They have won seven of their nine final appearances, and have not lost a final since 2013.