﻿Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun﻿ has stated that he is happy to end the year with a win after his club side Brighton and Hove Albion beat Everton 1-0 in an English Premier League encounter played on Saturday, December 29.

Balogun was on the bench for 90 minutes as Brighton beat Everton through a solitary strike by Jurgen Locadia in the 59th minute.

The win in front of their home supporters at the Amex Stadium guaranteed Brighton all three points and sent them 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Chris Hughton made use of Balogun in previous games due to suspensions to first choice central defence pairing Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy and the Super Eagles defender scored a goal in one of the encounters.

Despite not playing Balogun took to his official Twitter account to post a message of solidarity with his team as they ended the year with a win.

He said, “Great way to finish the year at home with a 3! And what a way massive result this is.

“Thanks for your amazing support so far and for making my first six months at Brighton so special. I’ll see you in 2019-be good. Leon.”

The Seagulls are now 13th in the Premier League and return to action when they face off with West Ham United on Tuesday, January 2, 2019.