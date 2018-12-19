Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has hailed the performance of Eden Hazard in the Premier League encounter between his side Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

The 30-year-old defender was in action for 90 minutes as Brighton and Hove Albion lost to Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, December 16.

Following an injury to Shane Duffy, Balogun has been given an extended run in the starting line up and again featured against Chelsea.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Hazard was the star of the show as he created an assist for Pedro and scored the winning goal as the Blues cruised to a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Balogun stated that he was impressed with the performance of Hazard and hailed his qualities as the difference for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea side against his team.

He said, “He’s unbelievable.

“We just spoke about it in the dressing room. He’s as quick with the ball as he is without it. His control is magnificent, so it’s very hard to…you cannot control him, really. It’s hard.

“You can get the ball off him if he makes a mistake. Most of the time it’s about delaying him – I think we did very well [with that].

“He assisted one, but even that, it was a bit lucky because he shoots, the ball gets blocked, it comes back to his feet, then he has a little bit of an advantage, but then obviously he knows what to do with it. He’s a world-class player.”

Leon Balogun

Balogun is expected to return to action when his Brighton side travel to face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, December 22.