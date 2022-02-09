BREAKING: Leon Balogun suffers another injury heartbreak in Hibernian match

Damola Ogungbe
Balogun just recovered from a two-month injury that forced him out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Leon Balogun goes off injured against Hibernian in the first half (IMAGO/PA Images)
Rangers' defender Leon Balogun has suffered another injury setback barely two weeks after returning from a two-month injury layoff.

The Super Eagles defender was selected as part of Giovani van Bronckhorst's starting XI for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership League match against Hibernian at the Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun played an influential role under Steven Gerrard but he has been unable to stake his claim under new manager van Bronckhorst
However, the 33-year-old German-born defender lasted only 15 minutes of the match before hurting himself while trying to clear a cross into the Rangers' penalty box.

Balogun limped off the pitch in what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Croatian defender Borna Barisic.

Balogun has been a starter in the Nigerian national team but missed AFCON 2021 due to injury
The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender missed 10 matches for Rangers between November and January before returning to the side in a 4-0 victory at home to Stirling Albion in the Scottish FA Cup on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The two-month injury layoff also meant Balogun was not selected in the Super Eagles contingent to the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

