BREAKING: Leon Balogun suffers another injury heartbreak in Hibernian match

The Super Eagles defender was selected as part of Giovani van Bronckhorst's starting XI for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership League match against Hibernian at the Ibrox Stadium.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the 33-year-old German-born defender lasted only 15 minutes of the match before hurting himself while trying to clear a cross into the Rangers' penalty box.

Balogun limped off the pitch in what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Croatian defender Borna Barisic.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender missed 10 matches for Rangers between November and January before returning to the side in a 4-0 victory at home to Stirling Albion in the Scottish FA Cup on Friday, January 21, 2022.