Leon Balogun goal vs Crystal Palace hailed by boss Hughton

Brighton boss Hughton hails Balogun impact against Crystal Palace

Leon Balogun boss was full of praise for his performance as Brighton recorded a home win over rivals Crystal Palace.

  • Published:
Leon Balogun play Balogun received high praise from his boss after their win against Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has hailed Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun for his impact in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 4.

In the M23 derby at Falmer Stadium, Brighton emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Leon Balogun stats

Balogun scored his first goal for Brighton with Glenn Murray and Florin Andone were the other goalscorers and despite a Luka Milivojevic penalty the home side held on for the win.

Leon Balogun play Leon Balogun scored just 25 seconds after he came on (Brighton and Hove Albion)

 

Speaking to the Brighton website after in his post-match conference, Hughton was full of praise for Balogun’s performance.

The 30-year-old Nigerian defender came off the bench after Shane Duffy was sent off and scored his first goal for the club.

Leon Balogun play Balogun was brought in after Brighton received a red card (Premier League)

His first goal came with his first touch and just 25 seconds to his introduction onto the field.

Hughton on Balogun goal

In the interview Hughton praised Balogun’s efforts, he said,  “It was difficult circumstances and there were lots of incidents in the game, but I thought we thoroughly deserved the win."

Leon Balogun play Balogun is expected to feature in Brighton's next game (Brighton and Hove Albion)

 

“They were big goals for us. The second goal was on his first touch and that was the one where if they got a rhythm in the game at 1-0 and got an equaliser, they’d be charging for a second one.”

Balogun who moved to Brighton from Bundesliga outfit Mainz is expected to be named in the starting line up when Brighton travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, December 8.

