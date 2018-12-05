Brighton boss Hughton hails Balogun impact against Crystal Palace

news

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has hailed Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun for his impact in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 4.

In the M23 derby at Falmer Stadium, Brighton emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Leon Balogun stats

Balogun scored his first goal for Brighton with Glenn Murray and Florin Andone were the other goalscorers and despite a Luka Milivojevic penalty the home side held on for the win.

Speaking to the Brighton website after in his post-match conference, Hughton was full of praise for Balogun’s performance.

The 30-year-old Nigerian defender came off the bench after Shane Duffy was sent off and scored his first goal for the club.

His first goal came with his first touch and just 25 seconds to his introduction onto the field.

Hughton on Balogun goal

In the interview Hughton praised Balogun’s efforts, he said, “It was difficult circumstances and there were lots of incidents in the game, but I thought we thoroughly deserved the win."

“They were big goals for us. The second goal was on his first touch and that was the one where if they got a rhythm in the game at 1-0 and got an equaliser, they’d be charging for a second one.”