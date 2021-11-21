RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lens defender Kevin Danso reacts after his side's 4-0 defeat at Brest

Lens defender Kevin Danso reacts after his side's 4-0 defeat at Brest Creator: Fred TANNEAU
Lens defender Kevin Danso reacts after his side's 4-0 defeat at Brest Creator: Fred TANNEAU

Lens failed to retake second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday as they slipped to a surprise 4-0 hammering at struggling Brest.

Recommended articles

Franck Haise's Lens, only in their second season back in the French top flight, were looking to move back within 10 points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

But a nightmare first half put paid to any hopes of that, as Steve Mounie gave Brest a third-minute lead before goals from Brendan Chardonnet and the in-form Romain Faivre made it three at the break.

Lens' miserable afternoon was completed in the second half as Jeremy Le Douaron added a fourth for the hosts in the 69th minute and the away side saw substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo sent off.

The result leaves Rennes in second, 12 points behind PSG, after extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretched further clear with a 3-1 victory against Nantes.

Nice, who visit Clermont, and Marseille, who take on Lyon, can both leapfrog Lens later on Sunday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

Why Osimhen needs a statement performance against Inter

Why Osimhen needs a statement performance against Inter

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters