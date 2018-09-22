Lemar shines as Atletico claim much-needed win over Getafe

news

Atletico Madrid have lift-off in La Liga and so does Thomas Lemar after the Frenchman scored one goal and instigated another in a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday.

Lemar finished off a superb passing move for Atletico's second and had been the protagonist for their first, even if his crashing drive struck the woodwork and went in off Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

The result was all but secure when Getafe's Ivan Alejo was sent off shortly after the hour for a dangerous tackle on Saul Niguez. The hosts started well at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez but were well beaten by the end.

Atleti had not lost to Getafe, or even conceded a single goal, in 13 previous meetings but this victory meant more to Diego Simeone's side than a routine three points.

One win from their opening four league games hardly pointed to a team poised to challenge for the title and, more pressingly, it cost them a seven-point gap behind leaders Barcelona.

That deficit may not have changed once Barcelona play Girona at home on Sunday, but after coming from behind to beat Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, consecutive wins is a start.

Lemar started too, after being left on the bench against his former club Monaco, a decision perhaps informed by his disappointing performance against Eibar three days before.

This was the first time the 22-year-old looked like the player Atletico must have hoped they bought when they spent 72 million euros ($84 million) on him in the summer.

The first goal was almost a cracker as Lemar collected the ball off Antoine Griezmann 30 yards out and let rip with his left foot. Soria was beaten but the crossbar was not, and it needed an unfortunate deflection of the goalkeeper to find the net.

Getafe were unfortunate to be behind but there was no doubt about the second after half-time. A sweeping move saw Atletico move the ball from right to left, with Koke applying the final pass in behind. Lemar touched it around Soria and slotted into the empty net.

Alejo came on in the 63rd minute and was sent off in the 67th, having been riled by a sliding Filipe Luis challenge. He flew into Saul, his foot planting down on his opponent's leg.

Lemar was replaced to rapturous applause from the visiting support while Diego Costa and Griezmann both could have made the score more emphatic late on.

Simeone's celebrations at the final whistle said two was enough.