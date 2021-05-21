Leicester's title-winning captain Wes Morgan to retire

The 37-year-old skippered the Foxes to their shock title win in 2016 and helped them lift the FA Cup for the first time when he made a late substitute appearance in last week's 1-0 final victory over Chelsea.

Morgan has made 324 appearances and scored 14 goals for Leicester in all competitions since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2012, and was capped 30 times by Jamaica.

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha paid a handsome tribute to the long-serving captain, who has struggled with a back problem this year.

"Wes has been one of Leicester City’s greatest servants, leading the team through the club’s most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the club forward," he said.

"A big brother to everyone he has played with, a strong representative of the squad and a valuable source of counsel to managers and senior executives in the club, his contribution has been enormous."

Full-back Christian Fuchs, another member of the title-winning side, is also leaving the King Power Stadium at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Austria international arrived on a free transfer in 2015 and has played 152 times, scoring three goals.