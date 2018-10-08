Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad

Football Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad

Leicester's Ben Chilwell has been called into the England squad as a replacement for injured Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, the Football Association confirmed on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month play

England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month

(AFP)

Leicester's Ben Chilwell has been called into the England squad as a replacement for injured Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, the Football Association confirmed on Monday.

Chilwell, who made his England debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Switzerland on home soil at Leicester's King Power Stadium last month, had originally been included in England's under-21 squad.

But the 21-year-old will now take the place of Shaw, whose rotten luck with injuries continues to rule him out of a Nations League double-header away to Croatia and Spain.

Shaw suffered concussion in a 2-1 defeat to Spain last month on his first international start since breaking his leg in 2015.

He completed the 90 minutes in United's thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday, but the FA said he had returned to his club for treatment on an unspecified injury.

Chilwell adds to an already inexperienced squad assembled by Gareth Southgate with his Leicester team-mate James Maddison, 21, on loan Derby midfielder Mason Mount, 19, and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 18, all receiving their first call-ups.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk was also brought in for the first time as a replacement for the injured James Tarkowski on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

Alexander Kokorin, pictured, and Pavel Mamaev will not face any immediate fallout from Russia's football federation
Football Ex-Russia footballers in probe over cafe assault
Luka Modric has already beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the FIFA best player award
Football Modric v Ronaldo rematch as Ballon d'Or nominees unveiled
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up defenders Cristiano Piccini and Lorenzo Tonelli.
Football Tonelli, Piccini get Italy call for Ukraine, Poland games
Dimitri Payet is back in the France squad after a year out
Football Fekir injury paves way for Payet return to France squad
X
Advertisement