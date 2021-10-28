Leicester performance against Brighton threatens Iheanacho place

Prior to today's match, Kelechi Iheanacho had enjoyed a purple patch with the team in the Premier League with the Nigerian international forcing his manager's hand to ensure he had a place in the team with some influential performances when he got the opportunities. The 25 year old bailed the team out of a few sticky situations when paired with other strikers on the team, which meant a switch from the Foxes' default formation that required just one striker, supported by wingers like Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman.

The switch which meant opposition defenders were occupied by two strikers playing off one another revitalized the team and ended a run of poor results that was necessitated by the poor form of the wingers among other things. Rodgers' reluctance to play that formation was well documented in the early days of the season when he sparingly played the Super Eagles forward in order to give his wingers playing time.

In the lead up to the Brighton EFL fixture however, the former Liverpool manager claimed to need to switch personnel's in order to keep his main stars fresh for the weekend's challenge against Arsenal. The team's performance that saw both Barnes and Lookman getting the goals that kept their team in the game will give him something else to think about.

Rodgers will definitely be tempted to want to keep things unpredictable against the Gunners and may want to recall the hungry pair to his Premier League team which will be at the detriment of Iheanacho. This weekend's game will be Iheanacho's chance to do again what he has unfailingly done all season long, remind the gaffer just how important he is to the team.

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

