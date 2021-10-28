RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Leicester performance against Brighton threatens Iheanacho place

Babafemi Busari Pulse Contributor

The Foxes beat Brighton by penalties after Barnes and Lookman goals.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Leicester City won the EFL fixture that pitted them against Brighton Hove and Albion on Wednesday evening through penalties. After playing out an all action 2-2 draw that meant both sides were equally matched, the winner had to be determined through penalties, which was eventually edged by the Foxes. Although the match performance from Brendan Rodgers' players was decent, the protagonists of the game would have given him more than enough to think about when it comes to his personnel selection.

Prior to today's match, Kelechi Iheanacho had enjoyed a purple patch with the team in the Premier League with the Nigerian international forcing his manager's hand to ensure he had a place in the team with some influential performances when he got the opportunities. The 25 year old bailed the team out of a few sticky situations when paired with other strikers on the team, which meant a switch from the Foxes' default formation that required just one striker, supported by wingers like Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman.

The switch which meant opposition defenders were occupied by two strikers playing off one another revitalized the team and ended a run of poor results that was necessitated by the poor form of the wingers among other things. Rodgers' reluctance to play that formation was well documented in the early days of the season when he sparingly played the Super Eagles forward in order to give his wingers playing time.

In the lead up to the Brighton EFL fixture however, the former Liverpool manager claimed to need to switch personnel's in order to keep his main stars fresh for the weekend's challenge against Arsenal. The team's performance that saw both Barnes and Lookman getting the goals that kept their team in the game will give him something else to think about.

Rodgers will definitely be tempted to want to keep things unpredictable against the Gunners and may want to recall the hungry pair to his Premier League team which will be at the detriment of Iheanacho. This weekend's game will be Iheanacho's chance to do again what he has unfailingly done all season long, remind the gaffer just how important he is to the team.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Aribo's Rangers could only muster a draw against Aberdeen

Leicester performance against Brighton threatens Iheanacho place

Taiwo Awoniyi vs Victor Osimhen: Who’s finishing better so far in 2021/22?

Victor Osimhen: Has Napoli frontman taken Luciano Spalletti’s advice on board?

Top 5 managers signing ahead of the new NPFL season

Australian gay footballer Cavallo 'overwhelmed' by support

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

Xavi leads candidates to replace sacked Koeman at Barcelona

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

