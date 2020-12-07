It seems Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy has been getting Pidgin English lessons from his Nigerian teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Vardy showed off his Pidgin English in the comment section of an Instagram post of Nigeria international Iheanacho.

The comment came after the Englishman broke the corner flag while celebrating a late winner in their 2-1 away win at Sheffield United on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Iheanacho posted a photo of him and the team celebrating, which prompted the conversation on Instagram.

In the photo, Ndidi is seen looking at the damaged corner flag, and Iheanacho asked in the captain; ‘Wilf what are you look at.”

“Corner flag were Vardy break lol,” Ndidi said which translates to ‘the corner flag that Vardy broke’.

Jamie Vardy drops pidgin English on Instagram (Insatgram) Instagram

To the surprise of Nigerians, Vardy responded in Pidgen saying; “No be me do am,” which translates to him denying that he broke the flag.

Vardy has been teammates with Ndidi since the Nigerian midfielder joined Leicester City in January 2017. In the summer, Iheanacho joined them at the King Power Stadium.