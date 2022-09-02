Leicester City star out of Nigeria's friendly clash against the USA

Nigeria will take on the four-time world champions at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on September 3 before the two sides face each other again on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington D. C.

However, Coach Randy Waldrum will be without the services of Plumptre for the two encounters.

Plumptre will miss Nigeria's clash against the USWNT

Plumptre revealed on her Instagram page that she had to pull out of the game after receiving medical advice. But the 24-year-old revealed she would be supporting the side from far away.

Plumptre's withdrawal is a big blow for Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum. The Leicester City star was one of Nigeria's best players at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, showing his quality at the back.

Pulse Nigeria

Plumptre's experience and quality will be missed in the Super Falcons' defence, which will worry Waldrum, who is under huge pressure.

Pressure on Waldrum

The American tactician has been under intense criticism from fans following the Super Falcons' disappointing performance at the 2022 WAFCON.

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The nine-time African champions finished in a disappointing fourth place in the competition after losing to Zambia in the third-place match and Morocco in the semi-final.