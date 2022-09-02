Nigeria's Super Falcons will be without Leicester City's Ashleigh Plumptre when they take on the United States Women's national soccer team in two double-header friendlies this month.
Leicester City star out of Nigeria's friendly clash against the USA
Nigeria will take on the four-time world champions at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on September 3 before the two sides face each other again on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington D. C.
However, Coach Randy Waldrum will be without the services of Plumptre for the two encounters.
Plumptre will miss Nigeria's clash against the USWNT
Plumptre revealed on her Instagram page that she had to pull out of the game after receiving medical advice. But the 24-year-old revealed she would be supporting the side from far away.
Plumptre's withdrawal is a big blow for Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum. The Leicester City star was one of Nigeria's best players at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, showing his quality at the back.
Plumptre's experience and quality will be missed in the Super Falcons' defence, which will worry Waldrum, who is under huge pressure.
Pressure on Waldrum
The American tactician has been under intense criticism from fans following the Super Falcons' disappointing performance at the 2022 WAFCON.
The nine-time African champions finished in a disappointing fourth place in the competition after losing to Zambia in the third-place match and Morocco in the semi-final.
The two matches against the USWNT will be Nigeria's first two games since their match against Zambia. Both teams will use the two matches as preparation for the 2023 World Cup.